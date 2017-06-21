Clyde boss happy with how squad is shaping up

Clyde boss Jim Chapman admitted he has had to strike a balance between quality and quantity as he overhauls the Bully Wee squad.

With just four players from last season’s squad still under contract for the new season, Chapman has had a hectic time since he took over in May.

But is happy with the nucleus of new and re-signed players who reported for the start of pre-season training on Saturday.

And while he still has to add to his squad, he insists he won’t be rushed in his recruitment between now and the closure of the transfer window at the end of August.

His latest additions are ex-Annan keeper Blair Currie and midfielder Darren Miller who had a spell on loan at Clyde from Queen’s Park last season.

Offers has also been made to two more of last season’s squad, midfielder Scott Linton who is still recovering from a serious knee injury and young keeper Connor Quinn.

Chapman said: “Sometimes there’s more of a need than a want. We probably have a need at the moment because of the large scale of change.

“We are building. We’re at base level and it will take a bit of time. But the foundations are in and there’s a good nucleus of quality there.

“I’ve already been in contact with some people now about potential loans, so we just need to make sure that when we do bring people in they’ve all got a hunger and a desire to achieve.”

“It would be nice to have the luxuries, but even if finance was no object we’d still have the same principles in our recruitment. We must recruit the right people.”