Clyde boss: Time to stand up and be counted

Clyde interim co-manager Jon Paul McGovern says his player can’t go on making excuses for their dismal run of results.

Saturday’s 3-2 home loss to Stirling Albion was their 13th loss in 17 games and leaves them just four points ahead of bottom club Cowdenbeath.

Clyde travel to Cowdenbeath on Saturday and another defeat at the hands of the Fifers - who won 2-0 at Broadwood last Tuesday - would bring the threat of a play-off for league survival ever closer.

Since beating Berwick Rangers on November 25, Clyde have picked up just six points out of a possible 51 - a run which began with a 1-0 defeat on their last visit to Cowdenbeath.

Their solitary win in that run came over Edinburgh City at Broadwood two weeks ago.

But hopes that maye have been a turning point have been dashed by two more home losses.

After Saturday’s defeat McGovern admitted: “We can’t keep making excuses. We need to stand up and be counted.

“We know we’re in a dogfight. It’s a tough one to take.”

McGovern was particularly frustrated at seeing his side lose after twice being in front.

He said: “There was a stat during the week there where it’s something like 64 per cent of the time you win your game if you score first, so the boys knew that and that was disappointing.

“We changed the shape a wee bit and we tried to play a wee bit more football which we did in the first half.

“In the second half it didn’t quite happen for us and we’ve not got the result we were looking for.”