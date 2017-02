Clyde have drafted in former Livingston keeper Connor Quinn as an emergency signing ahead of Saturday’s William Hill Scottish Cup tie with Ayr United.

The club were forced into the move due to the suspension of regular number one John Gibson who was sent off in the last round.

Gibson was dismissed after incurring two yellow cards - both for conceding penalties - in the 3-2 replay win over Stirling Albion.

Quinn (18) was released by Livingston at the start of the year.