Clyde continue to frustrate Ferguson with defensive errors

Clyde boss Barry Ferguson again blamed individual mistakes for his side’s latest loss at the hands of Annan on Hogmanay.

The visitors’ 3-2 win means the Bully Wee have taken just one point from their past five League 2 matches.

The Broadwood side are now in danger of slipping out of the promotion play-off places - they are still in fourth spot but are only just ahead of Annan on goal difference.

Ironically Ferguson felt his side started well against Annan but that their failure to press home their advantage in the first half ultimately cost them the three points.

He said: “First 15-20 minutes we were excellent.

“We should have scored another couple as we were in no danger at all but we gifted them all three goals.

“Gibson is in no man’s land for the first one. Second one he’s got to parry it away from goal and I don’t even know what to say about the third one.”

The Clyde boss admitted that the problems caused by individual mistakes were a recurring theme.

He said: “It was the same last week against Forfar - it’s individual errors that are costing us.

“I can speak to them until I’m blue in the face.

“We can work on things for hours in training but it’s errors that are costing us.

“It’s not a collective thing it’s individual stuff, which is frustrating for us.”

Clyde will hope to bounce back on Saturday when they travel to face Stirling Albion at Forthbank.

The match will be a dress rehearsal for the sides’ forthcoming Scottish Cup fourth round encounter - also being played at Forthbank - on January 21.