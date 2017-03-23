Clyde face survival fight after Cowdenbeath defeat

Clyde go into Saturday’s game with Stirling Albion just four points off the relegation play-off place following their home defeat by Cowdenbeath on Tuesday night.

The Bully Wee had hoped to build on last Saturday’s win over Edinburgh City - their first league victory since November - but they missed the chance to open up a 10-point gap over the Fifers who currently occupy bottom spot in the League 2 table.

Cowdenbeath are now just four points adrift of both Clyde and Edinburgh City and with seven games to play it looks like a fraught end to the season for the Broadwood faithful.

Clyde had the perfect chance to take an early lead but top scorer Peter MacDonald’s 11th minute penalty was saved by Jamie Sneddon.

Co-manager MacDonald missed another decent chance and Clyde were made to pay just before half-time when debutant keeper Martin McMillan was unable to hold a long-range shot and Kyle Miller netted the rebound.

Cowdenbeath doubled their advantage six minutes into the second half when David Syme headed home a Fraser Mullen cross.

And despite Clyde’s efforts they couldn’t find a way back into the match, Sean Higgins coming closest with an effort which came back off the post.

Co-manager Jon Paul McGovern said afterwards: “To go 2-0 down at home is disappointing.

“Cowdenbeath came, had a game plan, stuck to it and got the result.

“We’re disappointed with the missed penalty, we had another couple of half chances, it just didn’t seem our night.

“We can definitely do more and we’ve got a few things to work on and we’ll do that in the dressing room and work towards Saturday which becomes a big game, as the rest of the games are until the end of the season.

“It’s been like that for the last couple of weeks. We’ve got another big game on Satirday and that’s just the way it’s going.”