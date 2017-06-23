Clyde fixture schedule for 2017-18 is revealed

Clyde will open their League 2 campaign with a trip to face Berwick Rangers on Saturday, August 5.

And their first home league match under new manager Jim Chapman will be against his old team Annan Athletic on August 12.

The Bully Wee boss will certainly be seeing plenty of his former side in the early stages of the season; Annan also visit Broadwood for the Betfred Cup opener on July 15.

The full fixture list was published by the SPFL on Friday morning. The first month will see Clyde also travel Elgin on August 19 before hosting relegated Stenhousemuir on August 26.

Clyde's festive schedule sees them play Berwick at home on December 23 and Edinburgh City away on December 30 while their final match of the season, on April 28, will also be against Berwick at Broadwood.