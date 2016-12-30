Clyde helping community get ready for winter

Clyde have set up an initiative to offer free home energy checks to households in the area.

The Get Ready for Winter initiative is being delivered by the Carbon Clyde project run through the club’s Community Foundation, in conjunction with Home Energy Scotland.

Project manager Karen Welsh said the club was the first in Scotland to support Home Energy Scotland.

Clyde star Sean Higgins helped launch the project which is aimed at helping people get a warmer home and lower energy bills.

Karen said: “We are pleased that our project is going from strength to strength and as we head into the colder months l’m delighted to welcome our new partnerships in relation to the home energy strand of our project.

“I’ve worked with Lilian from Home Energy Scotland on previous projects. Her knowledge and expertise in her field along with her support is second to none and l’m so happy that we are working with Lilian and HES in Cumbernauld.

“I was introduced to Ian Naismith, Energy Assessor via the Business Club here at Broadwood and it was apparent that Ian’s years of experience in this field could only be an assest to our project.

“I welcome them both to our team and look forward to talking to the people of Cumbernauld on ways that we can help reduce their fuel bills.”

Over the next few weeks, Carbon Clyde will also be at home matches and out in the community talking to people about the benefits of signing up for a free check.

The Community Foundation aims to use the power of football to create lasting change and create a healthier, more prosperous community.