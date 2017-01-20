Clyde looking for cup of cheer at Stirling

Clyde will look to put their nightmare league run behind them when they return to Forthbank on Saturday on Scottish Cup business.

The Bully Wee’s last outing - Saturday’s match against Montrose at Broadwood was postponed - was at Stirling Albions ground two weeks ago when they were beaten 3-0 in a League Two encounter.

Barry Ferguson’s side will be on a revenge mission on Saturday as they look to book a place in the last 16.

But they go into thefourth round tie on the back of a dreadful run which has seen Clyde slide down the table after takling just one points from the last six games.

The only shining light in that time was the Bully Wee’s 5-0 demolition of Arbroath in the last round of the Scottish at Broadwood - and that’s the form the Clyde boss will be desperately hoping his side can recapture on Saturday.

Ferguson moved to strengthen his squad last week when he brought in winger Marc McKenzie - ironically from Saturday’s opponents Stirling - and ex-Hamilton Accies, Rangers and Annan Athletic player Ryan Finnie, who can play in defence or midfield.

Ferguson told the club’s website: “I think it was clear that we needed to bolster the squad to help the players that we already have.

“Marc is a player I have always liked. He was on our radar in the summer, but we couldn’t afford to bring him in. When we found out that he could be available, we worked hard to get a deal done and bring him to Clyde.

“Ryan is a player who hasn’t fulfilled his potential, with the ability he has. He’s a very good footballer and could be playing at a higher level.”