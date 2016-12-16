Clyde looking to bounce back against league newcomers

Clyde welcome Edinburgh City for their first ever league match at Broadwood on Saturday looking to get their promotion bid back on track.

Barry Ferguson’s side face a crunch clash away to leaders Forfar on Boxing Day - but before then must take care of league new boys City who have run into form recently.

Clyde will also want to bounce back quickly from the disappointment of defeat at bottom of the table Montrose, just four days after their Scottish Cup demolition of Arbroath.

Ferguson said: “I was really disappointed with our first half performance. How we could have gone from the Arbroath display to that, it was unacceptable.

“I got a reaction in the second half, but we really need to learn how to see out a game. Despite the chances we made and missed, we needed to stay firm at the back and it was individual errors that cost us again.”