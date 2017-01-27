Clyde looking to get league form back on track against Arbroath

Clyde boss Barry Ferguson has been a much happier man this week, despite seeing his side miss the chance to make the Scottish Cup last 16 at the first time of asking.

The Bully Wee face Stirling Albion in a fourth round replay at Broadwood on Tuesday after Saturday’s 2-2 draw at Forthbank.

Striker Peter MacDonald scored twice but at 2-1 up also missed a penalty which allowed the hosts back into the game.

Ferguson admitted: “We should have won the game, certainly on the second half performance and I turned round to Bob when we missed the penalty and said it might come back to bite us.

“But listen, it happens and that’s football. Peaso scored two excellent goals.

“Obviously we take it to a replay but I was delighted with the attitude of the players, it’s more like us.”

An away tie with Ayr United awaits the winners, but before then Clyde face Arbroath at Broadwood on Saturday.

The Bully Wee have been on a dreadful run of league results which has yielded just one point from six games, but whacked Arbroath 5-0 in the Scottish Cup at Broadwood last month.

Ferguson said: “Obviously we’ve been going through a wee bit of a difficult period but you don’t become bad players overnight, it’s just a lack of confidence once you go through a few games not winning. I’ve been through it myself and I’ve explained that.

“The response of them [against Stirling] was what I’m looking for. That’s the level that they’re capable of playing at.

“As players you go through difficult times but we can only go on the training ground, work even harder and they’ve done that the last week. They’ve been excellent and and the desire to go and try and win a game was spot on.”