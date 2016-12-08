Clyde memories wanted for book on 1973 title triumph

Clyde club historian Gordon Sydney is writing a book on the club’s Second Division Championship win of 1972-73 - and is appealing for fans to pass on their memories.

Gordon, who wrote ‘Unsung Heroes’ a few years ago, has teamed up with Jim Hutchison, Alan Maxwell and Graeme Clark to write the book and plans to include memories, stories or anecdotes from supporters about that season.

He said: “I’m not looking for chapter and verse. Just send us anything and we’ll do our utmost to get it into the book; your favourite memory, your worst memory, your funniest memory - in fact if you’ve got anything at all just let us know.

“Pictures, especially if they’ve never before been seen in public, would be the icing on the cake.

“Anything we include will be fully credited to the provider or author.”

Clyde lost only three games all season and finished four points clear of Dunfermline to secure what was to date their last spell in the top flight.

Gordon is also keen to hear from anyone who has information of some of title-winning squad’s members he hasn’t managed to track down, namely Neil Carr, Liam Houston, Joe McGoldrick, Bobby Harvey, Eddie McGuinness, Billy Hulston, Colin Thomson and Eddie Anderson.

Gordon can usually be found at the main door on matchdays. He can also be contacted at shawfieldboy@gmail.com or via the club office at Broadwood.