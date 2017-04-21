Search

Clyde out to upset league leaders Forfar

David Goodwillie is desperate to get the game restarted after his first goal against Elgin.

Clyde face League 2 leaders Forfar Athletic on Saturday hoping to take another step towards securing their league status.

Back to back wins have boosted the Bully Wee’s hopes of avoiding any relegation play-off, but with just four points separating the bottom four the stage is set for a tense finale over the closing three games of the season.

Co-manager Peter MacDonald was over the moon with his team’s performance in their 3-2 comeback victory over Elgin City - and singled out striker David Goodwillie for his contribution after he bagged a second half hat-trick in just his second start for the club.

Goodwillie has been a controversial signing to say the least since joining Clyde, however what was clear on Saturday is that on the pitch, he has made a massive difference to the team.

“His performance today was top class, said MacDonald.

“He took a lot of stick from the Elgin fans but to go and produce a performance like that was excellent.

“But as a team I thought we were excellent. I didn’t have a bad player on the pitch.

“We all worked for each other and we showed a lot of character. It was a great performance.”

The Bully Wee conceded two first half goals, but it was clear to MacDonald that they were by far the better team over the piece.

He said: “First half I couldn’t believe we came in two nil down.

“Myself and Jon Paul [McGovern] emphasised that the first goal in the second half was critical. We managed to get that early goal and over the 90 minutes we deserved it - no doubt about that.”