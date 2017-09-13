Clyde star Cuddihy believes Stirling victory could prove vital

Clyde’s goalscoring hero Barry Cuddihy insists that Saturday’s win over Stirling Albion may prove to be crucial, even this early into the season.

The former St. Mirren and Annan man struck with a composed finish near the end of the Forthbank victory and then spoke about how big the result may prove to be in Clyde’s promotion hunt.

“It was a great result, especially when they’ve won their first four games”, the 20 year-old explained.

“It was always going to be tough and we knew if they got the three points then there was going to be a big margin between us and them, even this early on.

“The aim for us is to be as far up the league as we can. Everyone at the club feels like we should be up there and hopefully make the playoffs at least.”

Cuddihy is just one of a host of summer recruits brought in by Clyde boss Jim Chapman, many from his former club Annan Athletic.

And the midfielder says that his move has been made easier by the familiar faces in the dressing room.

“There’s a good spirit here. A lot of new boys are still getting used to each other but we’re getting there. We’re looking good in training and hopefully we can start to put it together when it matters at 3 o’clock on the Saturday.

“When I walk into the changing room and see familiar faces, it makes it easier for me to just concentrate on playing football.”

This week Clyde host Edinburgh City - but although City are bottom of the table Chapman is taking nothing for granted.

He said: “All I do is play the opponents. I don’t care where they are or how many points they’ve got.”