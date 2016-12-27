Clyde sunk by last minute goal in Boxing Day thriller at Forfar

A 90th minute goal saw Clyde lose out to Forfar Athletic in a seven goal thriller at Station Park on Boxing Day, despite the Bully Wee leading the game twice.

Forfar’s Gavin Swankie saw his stunning opener cancelled out by Ewan McNeil’s equally as impressive volley before David Gormley put Barry Ferguson’s men in front before the break.

Clyde's Scott Linton under pressure from Forfar's Eoghan McCawl

Fotheringham pulled the League Two leaders level but Peter MacDonald’s penalty forced Clyde in front for the second time however Jim Lister’s late header and David Cox’s injury time header took all three points away from the Bully Wee.

The win sends Forfar seven points clear at the top of League Two, with Clyde now 13 points off the pace while still two points behind third placed Elgin City.

After a stuttering start, the Loons took the lead after nine minutes when David Cox made his way down the left before laying the ball off for Swankie who cut in before curling the ball into the top corner.

They could have gone two ahead minutes later when Cox saw an effort deflected inches past the post with Denholm unlucky not to reach the ball as it rolled across goal.

Clyde equalised in the 20th minute with a fantastic effort from Ewan McNeil as he volleyed home from 25 yards.

Swankie volleyed just over the bar shortly after with John Gibson beaten meanwhile Clyde’s Matthew Flynn saw a header cleared off the line.

David Gormley nodded home a Linton free kick to ensure that the Bully Wee went in to half time in front.

Forfar came out for the second half with intent and pulled themselves level within five minutes of the restart as Martyn Fotheringham and Cox played a neat one two before the former nipped the ball under the advancing Gibson.

Lewis Milne hit the post while Flynn failed to trouble Grant Adam from long range as both sides looked to take the lead again.

Referee Mat Northcroft awarded the Bully Wee a penalty in the 67th minute with Peter MacDonald stepping up to fire home the spot kick.

Forfar did bring on Jim Lister in the 75th minute and Ferguson’s side failed to deal with his as he netted within five minutes when he rose to flick home Jamie Bain’s cross.

The hosts looked to be forcing pressure on Clyde as Denholm, Cox, Thomas O’Brien and Eoghan McCawl went close in the last 10 minutes.

They did however grab a last ditch winner when McCawl’s neat cross was bulleted home by Cox to break Clyde hearts.