Clydebank 3 Cumbernauld 0: Late treble sinks United

Cumbernauld United’s struggle for Super League survival suffered another setback on Saturday as they went down 3-0 to Clydebank at Holm Park, Yoker.

Three goals in an unlucky last 13 minutes sank Andy Frame’s side and left them still dangerously close to the drop zone.

United were the better team in the first half and made all the running in the early stages with Paddy McCabe prominent down the right.

In the 20th minute the visitors came close when a piece of Dylan McGuigan magic saw the United man’s cross find Davie Dickson who, in turn, set up Tony Stevenson for a great effort on goal bringing the best out of home goalkeeper Josh Lumsden.

Four minutes later, from a Scott Murphy corner, Dickson got his head to the ball but his effort cleared the bar. Otherwise there was not a lot to enthuse about in the first 45 minutes.

United continued to hold their own after the break and Jamie Watson had an excellent shot which again brought out the best of Lumsden in the Bankies goal.

Clydebank made a substitution in the 65th minute when Alan Frizzell replaced Jordan Shelvey and Frizzell was to play a big part in the closing stages.

After some near things at the Cumbernauld goal Bankies took the lead in the 77th minute when an Andy Paterson free-kick was headed past Buchanan by Alan Vezza.

Nicky Little should have added a second goal when in front of goal with only Buchanan to beat. but the Cumbernauld keeper made a fine block.

The second Bankies goal was not long delayed, however and it was Frizzell who scored on 84 minutes, firing high past Buchanan.

Five minutes later Clydebank got a third when Frizzell surged down the right wing and his cross found Nicky Little who took a touch, turned his man, and shot home.

Three successive league defeats spells danger signals for United who face bottom side Maryhill on Saturday.