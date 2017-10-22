Colts 1 East Kilbride 0: Cumbernauld KO cup holders

Cumbernauld Colts gained sweet revenge as they knocked holders East Kilbride out of the SFA South Region Cup at Broadwood on Friday night.

East Kilbride lifted the trophy by beating Colts 4-2 in last season’s final - but a goal by William Mortimer, newly re-signed on loan form Queen’s Park - ended their defence of the trophy at the second round stage.

The first half was a scrappy affair played in the midfield with very little opportunities being created as both sides cancelled each other out.

The best chance of the half fell to the visitors midway when a deep cross to the back post was misjudged by the Colts defender, allowing the EK man a clear shot at goal inside the six yard box; fortunately for the Colts he contrived to hit the bar.

Chris Fahey was called into action shortly after when he saved a low range effort low down to his right, while the closest Colts came was when Stephen Kerr headed over from a corner.

The second half was a bit more entertaining and within ten minutes the Colts got what turned out to be the all important goal.

Craig Homes curled in a fantastic cross from the right which was met by Mortimer at the back post and he headed the ball back across the goal past the keeper into the net.

The home side were unlucky not to extend their lead when a Mortimer shot from inside the box narrowly went wide of the keeper’s right-hand post.

As the half progressed the visitors began to through men forward leaving their rearguard thin and the Colts should have done better on a couple of counter attacks.

EK were pushing for the equaliser but Fahey was rarely called into action and when he was he look assured and determined to keep a clean sheet.

EK’s best opportunity came as the game drew to a close when a loose ball in the box fell to an EK player.

But he was unable to keep his shot on goal down and the ball rebounded off the bar and over.