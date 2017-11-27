Colts 2 BSC 2: Cumbernauld miss chance to complete double over leaders

Cumbernauld Colts narrowly missed out on back-to-back wins over the Lowland League leaders as they were held at Broadwood on Saturday.

After their 4-1 win in the reverse fixture at the Indodrill Stadium the previous week, Colts looked on their way after going two up.

But BSC hit back to level and survived a missed Colts penalty to claim a share of ther spoils.

Colts made the perfect start in five minutes when Michael Wallace flicked a long clearance into the path of Sean Brownwho rifled a left foot shot from the edge of the box into the bottom corner of Ryan Marshall’s net.

But the visitors who had the better of possession in the first half hour and a Martin Grehan volley flashed across the face of goal and shaved the far post with Chris Fahey.

Brown then blocked a Ross McMillan header on the line, but Colts always looked dangerous on the counter attack and grabbed an important second goal on 40 minutes.

Brown chased down a loose ball which broke to Stephen O’Neill on the right side of the box and the winger squared the ball to Jamie Waddell who slid the ball past Marshall at the far post.

On the stroke of half-time the visitors pulled a goal back when a long ball into the Colts box caused problems and Ciaran Donnelly was on hand to slam the ball past Fahey from just inside the box.

BSC started the second half brightly and in 50 minutes and they drew level when Stevie Murray unleased a powerful left-foot shot which flew past Fahey into the bottom corner.

The game was becoming increasingly open and just after the hour mark only a tremendous low stop from Fahey prevented Grehan putting BSC in front.

It was Colts who had the best opportunity to win the game in 80 minutes when Gavin Lachlan was fouled inside the box.

Craig Murray stepped up his powerful effort was superbly blocked by Marshall.

In the aftermath of the penalty Grehan was sent off for a second yellow after an exchange with Colts’ Stephen O’Neill.