Colts 2 Whitehill 1: Hunter strikes to secure Cumbernauld win

Cumbernauld Colts had to come from behind to defeat Whitehill Welfare in their Lowland League clash at Brioadwood on Wednesdaynight.

The home side went a goal down in the 17th minute when they were conceded a free-kick on the edge of the box.

Connor McGregor stepped up and found the top corner with a terrific strike which gave Thomas Cordery no chance.

But Colts were determinewd to show their resilience and were unlucky not to equalise when an effort from a corner rebounded off the Welfare bar and out to safety. The concerted period of pressure continued and on 32 minutes the Colts were rewarded with the equalising goal.

A short corner was whipped in with Sean Brown getting in front of his marker to head home from close range.

Colts continued to be in control, but the visitorss target man was a real handful for the Colts rearguard.

The second half took the same pattern as the first, however it was clear Whitehill were going to fight all the way and chances at both end came and went.

Midway through the half the Colts went close when Connar Easton pulled off a great save to his left to keep the teams level. But Colts were not to be denied and only a minute later Andy Hunter’s shot rebounded back into his path and he coolly stroked the ball past the helpless keeper.

For the remaining 10 minutes Whitehill threw everything at the home defence but Colts were not to be denied.