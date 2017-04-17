Colts climb up to fifth after fourth straight league win

Cumbernauld Colts moved up to fifth in the Lowland League table as they swept aside a young Whitehill Welfare team with a 3-0 win at Ferguson Park on Saturday.

Despite fielding three under-20 players as they continue to be burdened by injuries, it took them just five minutes to go in front.

Craig Murray played a lovely ball wide for Gavin Lachlan on the right and his cross found the advancing Sean Brown whose first time right footed effort gave keeper Bryan Young no chance.

The home side were rocking and the Colts twice went close to doubling their lead. First Young was rounded only for an effort to go wide of the post before Kerr Dodds cleared from his own goal line to prevent a certain goal.

With 25 minutes played the Colts were awarded a penalty when a Williams pass back to Young was short and he hauled down the Colts striker who tried to go round him.

Jamie Broadfoot stepped up and shot high to the keeper’s left only to see his effort thunder off the post.

However Colts did extend their lead a minute before half time. A corner from the left was missed at the front post and Brown was left with a tap-in for his and his side’s second of the afternoon.

Colts were very much in control in the second half and should have put the game to bed long before they made it three, Whitehill never really got into the game in the second half and rarely troubled Fahey in goal.

Victory was sealed on 74 minutes. A flowing move down the left saw Murray slip in Jonathan Black whose cross from the edge of the box found the unmarked Fraser Sheridan at the far post and he guided his header away from the keeper.

The closest Whitehill came to pulling a goal back was through the industrious Daryl Healy up front. He managed a good run into the box, but his left footed shot went over.

Overall it was another good solid performance from the Colts who have found good form in recent weeks despite the numerous injuries.