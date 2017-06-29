Colts freshen up for new Lowland League campaign

Cumbernauld Colts play their first pre-season friendly at Broadwood on Saturday when they host Highland League side Buckie Thistle.

The Colts squad has undergone a number of changes since the end of the season.

Keeper Chris Fahey has retired, and become the club’s goalkeeping coach, while skipper Andy Ward, Jamie Broadfoot, Jamie Barclay, Johnny Black and Mark Batchelor - who has joined Cumbernauld United - have all departed.

The rest of the squad have been retained, including Players’ Player of the Year Sean Brown and Player of the Year Craig Murray.

Co-manager Craig McKinlay admitted: “There are lads who have done really well for us for a couple of seasons but we need to freshen up and bring fresh guys in to take us forward.”

Midfielder Jamie Waddell and winger Kyle Gallacher come in from Harmony Row under-21s, along with centre-half Stephen Kerr from West of Scotland under-21 champions Tower Hearts.

Former striker Andy Selkirk is back after taking a break last season and Colts have also recruited Rossvale forward Craig Holmes and Stenhousemuir midfielder Liam McCroary who had a spell on loan at Kilsyth Rangers last season.

Saturday’s game with Buckie kicks off a fairly hectic pre-season schedule for Colts who face Clyde in a closed doors encounter at Broadwood next Thursday.

They will then take on League 1 side Queen’s Park on Saturday, July 8, kick-off 4pm, and League 2 outfit Stirling Albion on Monday, July 10, at 8pm, both games at Broadwood.

After a 10-day breather Colts will play two more home friendlies, against Tower Hearts on Thursday, July 20 (8pm) and Stranraer on Saturday, July 22 (11am).