Craigmark 0 Kilsyth 3: Rangers through to last eight of West

Kilsyth Rangers enjoyed a relatively smooth passage through to the quarter-finals of the West of Scotland Cup with a 3-0 win at Craigmark Burntonians on Saturday.

The result and a lovely spring afternoon at the picturesque Craigmark ground made it a nice day out for the fans who made the journey to South Ayrshire.

Once again, for a cup game Rangers fielded a much changed side with a number of players unavailable for selection for various reasons.

It took some time for them to settle on a bumpy, although otherwise good surface, and the home team had a few chances in the opening 15 minutes or so.

Keeper Michael Duke, standing in for Andy Carlin, had no real saves to make but a few shots went just wide of the mark.

Rangers began to take a grip on the game from about the mid point of the first half but other than a couple of free-kicks had few attempts on target either.

But 10 minutes from the break they went in front. Ian Diack took the ball almost to the touchline and put a good cross into the goalmouth; Scott Davidson hit the bar with his shot when the ball rebounded into play Lewis Kirkwood attempted a headed clearance over the bar which came off the underside and struck the defender to end up in the net.

From this point on Kilsyth were very much in control and 10 minutes into the second half a Franny Kelly corner was headed in by Michael McGee to put the game well out of reach for Craigmark.

Changes were made by manager Keith Hogg with Nicky Prentice and Liam McCroary replacing Gary and Franny Kelly and although they continued to dominate they were not making too many real chances.

Mark Tyrrell came on for Chris Reid and then an infringerment in the penalty area allowed Davidson to add a third goal and round off a fairly decisive win.

Rangers now face Gartcairn, shock winners over Premier Division Troon, in the last eight.