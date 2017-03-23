Cruel finish kills Colts cup dream

An injury-time goal ended Cumbernauld Colts’ hopes of retaining the under-20 Lowland League Cup at New Tinto Park on Friday night.

The match against East Kilbride was a repeat of last season’s final, but while Colts won 3-2 then, it was the South Lanarkshire side who took the trophy this time.

Both sides had chances in an even first half but the interval was reached with the score still 0-0.

After the break Colts began to settle into the game a bit more and show good composure on the ball. Flanagan saw an effort drift agonisingly wide of the post before McAteer had a shot well saved by the goalkeeper.

At the other end Colts were strong at the back, being solid in the tackle and holding a good defensive line that caught EK out on several occasions. This combined with some astute goalkeeping by Giles saw the scoreline remain level.

Colts brought on striker Murphy who, within moments, found himself one-on-one with the EK keeper only to scuff his effort past the near post as the best chance of the game went begging.

EK rattled the bar from a 25 yard effort 10 minutes from time, but as the clock ticked on Colts continued to create.

However in the 94th minute, as EK cleared the ball deep into the Colts half, the ball fell to the feet of Liam Craig who found himself through on goal with only the keeper to beat and slotted the ball home to steal the game with the last kick.