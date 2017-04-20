Cumbernauld 1 Pollok 1: Battling United out on penalties

Cumbernauld United went out of the Central League Cup to Pollok on Wednesday - but the Glasgow giants needed penalties to progress.

The two sides fought out a terrific first round tie at Guy's Meadow in which United matched their Super Premier opponents in every department, but lost 4-2 in a penalty shoot-out.

The home team took the lead in the 34th minute when Paddy McCabe beat the Pollok defence to a Mikey McLaughlin free-kick.

Pollok's equaliser came from a Kieran McAleenan penalty kick in the 51st minute.

There was no further scoring and it was the Glasgow side who proved the better in the shootout.