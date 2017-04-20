Search

Cumbernauld 1 Pollok 1: Battling United out on penalties

Despite losing on penalties Cumbernauld could be pleased with their performance against Pollok

Cumbernauld United went out of the Central League Cup to Pollok on Wednesday - but the Glasgow giants needed penalties to progress.

The two sides fought out a terrific first round tie at Guy's Meadow in which United matched their Super Premier opponents in every department, but lost 4-2 in a penalty shoot-out.

The home team took the lead in the 34th minute when Paddy McCabe beat the Pollok defence to a Mikey McLaughlin free-kick.

Pollok's equaliser came from a Kieran McAleenan penalty kick in the 51st minute.

There was no further scoring and it was the Glasgow side who proved the better in the shootout.