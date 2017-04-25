Cumbernauld 2 Kilsyth 2: United and Rangers share derby spoils

Honours were even as Cumbernauld United and Kilsyth Rangers drew 2-2 at Guy’s Meadow on Monday night - but it was a result which didn’t really suit either side.

Rangers needed all three to maintain their push for promotion, United to climb away from the relegation area. Yet both should be glad to get a point; all the

goals came as a result of crazy defending and there were plenty of good chances to score scorned by both sides. In the end the draw was probably about right.

United had the best of the early chances, Jamie Watson having a very good effort skim the crossbar. Rangers’ few shots were mainly off target or easily dealt with by David Buchanan.

Paul McBride was the only Kilsyth player who was looking likely to score but he had to go off after colliding with a trackside obstacle, Scott Davidson replacing him.

Overall United had probably the slightly better first half but Rangers restarted with a flourish and Davidson had a couple of good efforts on target in the first few minutes.

However it was Cumbernauld who scored after just five minutes when a defensive blunder let Watson in to head home.

Rangers kept up the pressure and made several more chances but poor finishing was the order of the day. Then Franny Kelly was taken out of the game following a brutal tackle by John Higgins who should have received more than a yellow card for his actions.

Gary Livingstone came on for Kelly and the game wore on with Rangers still desperate to find an equalising goal from somewhere.

Eventually a quickly taken free-kick went to Nicky Prentice who ran in to slot the ball past Buchanan.

But within a minute though United had regained the lead as another blunder allowed Conor McCardle to hook the ball over Andy Carlin into the net.

It looked like United were going to take all three points, but in added time Prentice came to Kilsyth’s rescue with another good solo goal.