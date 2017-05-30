Cumbernauld 3 Blantyre Vics 1: United safe for another season

Cumbernauld United retained their Super League status with a comfortable 3-1 win over Blantyre Vics at Guy’s Meadow last Wednesday night.

United knew that only a win - against a side already doomed to district football next season - would guarantee their safety.

Their first attack involved some neat passing with John Higgins and Scott Murphy combining to send Jamie Watson clear on the right but his effort was blocked by Ryan Lockie.

From the resulting corner United captain Terry Hewitt was unfortunate to see his header flash by the post.

United’s next move was a nice exchange between Mikey McLaughlin and Davie Dickson, setting up Ryan Sullivan on the left but his cross was deflected for a corner which was easily dealt with by Vics keeper Daniel Gallacher.

The visitors’ first venture upfield saw full-back Lockie fire in a nice cross which Hewitt had to divert for a corner.

A quick United counter attack then saw Higgins lay off a nice pass to Murphy but his effort from 30 yards was well saved by Gallacher.

However the home side were rewarded for their efforts on 32 minutes when a Tony Stevenson cross was knocked down by Davie Hamilton into the path of Watson who gave the keeper no chance with an excellent volley from eight yards.

But eight minutes later the visitors were back on level terms when they were awarded a penalty when Dale Jones and McLaughlin. It looked a soft award but Jones dusted himself down and duly converted.

United started the second half in determined fashion and regained the lead after 50 minutes. A corner was met at the post by Dickson whose effort hit the post and dropped nicely to Hewitt who had an easy task to shoot home from six yards.

It was looking even better for United after 55 minutes when Blantyre’s Lockie was red carded for an off the ball incident with Paddy McCabe.

It was all United now and substitute Clark was unlucky to see a header cleared off the line by Coleman. But the third goal wasn’t long in coming.

When McCabe intercepted a short pass, keeper Gallacher had no option but to bring the United midfielder down resulting in a penalty. Murphy converted the penalty and United’s league survival was secured.