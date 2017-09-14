Cumbernauld and Kilsyth chase vital points in derby showdown

Junior rivals Cumbernauld United and Kilsyth Rangers go head to head in the first Super League derby of the season at Duncansfield on Saturday.

Up to six First Division clubs could potentially going up to the top flight at the end of this season due to league reconstruction.

But both United and Rangers go into the game languishing near the wrong end of the table after their first four matches.

Kilsyth, who only missed out on promotion last season when they lost in a play-off, are still searching for their first league win of the new campaign.

Cumbernauld haven’t fared much better, having won one and lost three so far.

The sides have already met this season in the Sectional Leaue Cup. Cumbernauld winning 3-1 at Guy’s Meadow.

Last season United lost 8-0 at Duncansfield, although the return was closer and ended in a 2-2 draw.