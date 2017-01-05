Cumbernauld and Kilsyth looking for home comforts after festive break

Junior sides Kilsyth Rangers and Cumbernauld United resume the chase for vital league points on Saturday as they return to action after the two-week festive break.

Both have home matches with United entertaining Shotts Bon Accord and Rangers playing host to Maryhill.

Kilsyth go into 2017 three points clear at the top of the Super League First Division standings - albeit with a game more played than second-placed Shettleston.

Keith Hogg’s side have their eye very much on bringing top flight football to Duncansfield and will be confident of picking up another three points at the expense of Maryhill.

The Glasgow side are struggling second from bottom of the table and lost 5-2 at home to Kilsyth in September.

At one point it looked as if Cumbernauld would also be in the promotion hunt, but five defeats in their last six league matches have seen them slide down the table to just above the relegation zone.

However they will also be hopeful of starting the new year on the front foot against a Shotts side third from bottom.

Both sides also have Scottish Junior Cup fourth round ties to look forward to later this month.

Cumbernauld face Luncarty at Guy’s Meadow on Saturday, January 21, while Kilsyth host Bonnyrigg Rose the following Saturday.