Cumbernauld are crushed by Clydebank

Cumbernauld United suffered a second successive crushing league defeat against Clydebank at Guy’s Meadow on Saturday.

With four players on the sick list and a trialist in central defence United started shakily as the experienced Clydebank side exerted pressure from the first whistle.

The loss of yet another early goal did not improve matters and Cumbernauld showed any sort of form in the last half hour of the match.

The visitors opened the scoring in the eighth minute when, following fierce pressure, the ball broke to Peter McGill some 20 yards out and the left winger unleashed a great shot which beat United goalkeeper Conor O’Boyle in the left hand bottom corner.

Shortly afterwards United suffered another blow when Scott Upton, back in the team, had to leave the field with a calf injury. Davie Dickson replaced the midfield man.

The Bankies were in complete command and it was no surprise when they went further ahead in the 20th minute when a McGill corner was headed home by Calum Gow.

United came into the game for a short spell and were denied a penalty when a visiting defender appeared to block an effort from Cumbernauld skipper Ryan Sullivan with his hand.

Then a Tony Stevenson goalbound shot was cleared off the line.

But immediately after the interval Bankies scored again when Gow got his second headed goal from another McGill flag kick.

United they did not cave in and a Sullivan/Scott McHaffie move saw Paddy McCabe’s header beat Josh Lumsden in the opposing goal only to hit the crossbar and rebound clear.

Cumbernauld were rocked again in the 54th minute when Mark Burbridge outstripped the home defence to slip the ball past O’Boyle.

Three minutes later it was 5-0 a Nicky Little free kick being headed home by Alan Vezza.

United team hit back and Simon Eeles came near before Ross Foley got a consolation goal in the 67th minute. A John Higgins effort rebounded off a defender and Foley made no mistake to shoot past Lumsden.