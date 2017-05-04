Cumbernauld Colts 1 BSC Glasgow 2: Colts out of League Cup

Cumbernauld Colts crashed out of the Lowland League Cup as they lost 2-1 to BSC Glasgow on a Friday night to forget at Broadwood.

Second half goals from Aiden Ferris and Blair Lyons were enough to secure BSC Glasgow’s place in the second round with Stephen O’Neill grabbing a late consolation for Colts.

The visitors created the better of the early opportunities and former Colts man Robbie Duncan glanced a header narrowly wide of Chris Fahey’s post from a Lyons cross.

The hosts began to grow into the game and in 23 minutes Jamie Broadfoot should have at least hit the target with a header from O’Neill’s corner.

But the clearest opening of the game arrived for the visitors in 31 minutes when danger man Lyons was sent clear but Fahey narrowed the angle superbly and blocked the striker’s effort.

There wasn’t much to separate the sides in the early exchanges of the second half and in 52 minutes Colts youngster Jeff Fergus almost found the net with a volley which Stephen Barr saved superbly.

Only a superb double save from Fahey denied Duncan and Lyons, but BSC made the breakthrough just after the hour when poor defending allowed Ferris to lash the ball high into the roof of the net from 10 yards with Fahey stranded.

And matters went from bad to worse for Colts in 69 minutes when Arnult Bembo robbed O’Neill in the middle of the park before releasing Lyons who ran in on goal and showed great composure to slide the ball low past Fahey.

Colts managed a consolation in injury time when Broadfoot was tripped in the box and O’Neill sent Barr the wrong way from the spot.

But it offered little comfort with no time remaining for Colts to prevent an early League Cup exit.

James Orr and Craig McKinlay’s men will now focus all their attention on the SFA South Region Challenge Cup Final against East Kilbride at the Falkirk Stadium on Sunday, May 28.