Cumbernauld Colts 1 Stranraer 1: Decent draw in final warm-up test

A last minute goal denied Cumbernauld Colts victory over League 1 side Stranraer in their final pre-season match at Broadwood on Saturday.

Colts, who kick off their Lowland League campaign this weekend, started the brightest keeping the ball well in the opposition half.

And they were rewarded in the 15th minute as new signing Craig Holmes was brought down in the box after a burst of pace fooled the defender who was committed to the tackle. Colts winger Stephen O’Neil took the penalty and put it away with ease.

After the goal Stranraer began to dominate possession but struggled to create many chances of their own.

But their highlight of the half came as Andy Hunter played their centre forward onside and he was brought down by keeper Sam George in the box to concede a penalty, which fortunately George saved.

Stranraer kept the ball well to keep the pressure in Colts but only tested George once in the remainder of the half from a free-kick.

The visitors aimed to keep up the pressure at the start of the second half but other that an off target free-kick were unable to create a clear chance.

Colts had the first opportunity of the half as Greg Pascazio broke from the back, driving forward 50 yards from his defensive post only for Sean Brown to miss at the end of the move where it was easier to score.

This was quickly followed by an excellent double save from George at the other end of pitch with the game becoming an end to end encounter.

Despite chances at either end the score remained the same as the game entered the closing stages until the 90th minute where a Stranraer corner gave the Blues the chance to equalise after Colts failed to clear the ball and Gerry Amoo found the top corner.

Colts begin their Lowland League campaign on Saturday when they travel to Peffermill to take on Edinburgh University.