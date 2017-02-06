Cumbernauld Colts 4 BSC Glasgow 3: Colts hold on in thriller

Cumbernauld Colts held off a BSC Glasgow comeback to edge home 4-3 in an entertaining Lowland League clash at Broadwood on Saturday.

There was plenty of action right from the kick-off as BSC hit the post after one minute and this near miss proved costly as Sean Brown put Colts ahead seconds later.

BSC switched off at the back and as the ball was slipped in between the two central defenders Brown slotted home nicely.

Both teams created chances and the visitors hit the post again before Brown doubled Colts’ lead with an excellent volley on the turn.

BSC continued to pressand had more of the ball than the home side, but lacked the final ball when it mattered.

And they were heavily punished when Johnny Black increased Colts’ lead to 3-0 moments before half time.

There was no slowing down from either team after the break and Colkts went four up when Black gathered the ball on the edge of the box and blasted a shot past the keeper

But the scoreline wasn’t a true reflection on the BSC performance and they got the goal their play deserved in the 75th minute after a well worked move was smartly finished by full-back Gerard Traynor.

BSC had the ball in the net again as their pressure on the Colts goal was beginning to pay off. Rico Corrieri drove forward before finishing well to give his side a glimmer of hope that they could take something from the game.

At the other end Brown found the BSC net with an overhead kick but the ‘goal’ was ruled out for offside

As the game entered its closing stages BSC provided the hosts with a real scare as they netted their third goal of the game. The ball was swung in from a corner and as it dropped in the box Gary Redpath reacted quickest to fire the ball into the top corner.

It made for a nervy end to the game for the Cumbernauld side and keeper Chris Fahey held on well from a number of shots to settle his team down before the whistle finally blew.