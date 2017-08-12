Cumbernauld Colts boss McKinlay happy with perfect start

Cumbernauld Colts boss Craig McKinlay is delighted with his side’s start to their third Lowland League campaign.

Colts travel to face champions East Kilbride on Saturday sitting second in the table after winning their opening three games against Edinburgh University, University of Stirling and Selkirk.

Co-manager McKinlay admitted: “With three wins from three we can’t really ask for much more than that, particularly when you look at the last couple of seasons where we’ve lost our opening couple of games.

“We’re really pleased at how the new lads have settled in. Each of the games had its different challenges - university teams are always tough and Selkirk had scored 15 goals in two games so for us to get a clean sheet on Saturday was really pleasing.”

Next up is a trip to East Kilbride where Colts won last year - although they did lose to their Lanarkshire rivals at home and in the South Challenge Cup final.

Now under Billy Stark, East Kilbride have also undergone some player changes but McKinlay is not expecting anything other than a tough test.

He said: “I haven’t seen a huge amount of them thus far this season but I have no doubts they will be up there again.

“Last year we had a bit of success up there but we know they’re going to be a strong side and it will be a very tough test for us.

“But we’re looking forward to gauging ourselves against East Kilbride at this stage of the season.”