Cumbernauld Colts girls defeat Celtic Academy to win first senior trophy

Cumbernauld Colts’ ladies’ team secured the club’s first senior honour on Thursday when they beat Celtic Academy in the final of the SWF Division 1 League Cup final.

A Sarah Wardlaw goal five minutes from time at Ainslie Park secured the trophy for the Cumbernauld side.

Following a 4-0 defeat to Celtic four days previous in the league, Colts knew they had to up their game considerably if they were to leave Edinburgh with the silverware.

The first half brought few chances for either side. Cumbernauld captain Lesley Blair saw a 30-yard strike finger tipped onto the bar by Baillie and Kim Guthrie latched onto the rebound, only to shoot wide.

Wardlaw wasted another glorious chance to open the scoring 10 minutes before the break, lashing high and wide.

After the break Colts continued to restrict Celtic to half-chances - and with five minutes to go they got the goal which won the cup.

Player of the match Lauren Shaw won the ball deep in her half and drove forward before playing the ball down the line to Guthrie.

Her low, hard cross caused confusion in the Celtic defence and the ball broke Wardlaw who this time was composed with her finish as she slotted home from 12 yards to give her side the lead their dominance had deserved.

It was a nervy last few minutes for Cumbernauld as Celtic attempted to get back on level terms but they lacked a cutting edge in the final third.

When referee Vikki Allan blew the final whistle the Cumbernauld side wildly celebrated their first senior honour.

Emotional manager Julie McSherry said: “For several seasons we’ve been trying to instil in the girls the belief they could win a major honour.

“We’ve known that they are good enough for several seasons and hopefully receiving their medals will give them the belief they can now achieve more.”