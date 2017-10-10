Cumbernauld Colts lose unbeaten home record

Cumbernauld Colts lost their unbeaten home record when they went down 3-1 to East Stirlingshire at Broadwood on Saturday.

Colts, boosted by a midweek win over Whitehill, took an early lead, but the former SPFL outfit battled back to take the points.

From the outset the Colts imposed themselves on their visitors and were very much on the ascendancy.

And they got their reward when, following another flowing move, loan signing William Mortimer was put in on goal and he finished clinically from eight yards.

Colts continued to press and Shire keeper Jamie Barclay made a good save to keep out an Andy Hunter header.

This seemed to give the visitors confidence and heart which had been missing for most of the half and Andy Rodgers went close as the half drew to a close.

And just when it appeared the Colts were going to see out the remaining minutes the visitors’ talisman struck. Slack play in midfield allowed Shire to work the ball down the right and fire low to the front post where Rodgers was at hand to squeeze the ball past Thomas Cordery.

The second half was the opposite of the first with the Shire very much on the front foot at the outset, but they were creating little in front of goal and the Colts were by this point on a containment mission.

But seven minutes from time Rogers was again on hand in the box to score from close range, a disappointing goal from the home side’s perspective as the danger man was given too much space in a vital area.

This took the wind out of the Colts and two minutes later the Shire put the game beyond the home side.

Again poor defensive play let Liam Allison collect a ball deep in the Colts box and was given time to score past Cordery.