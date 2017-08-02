Cumbernauld Colts play host to the Nomads from Tenerife

Premiership duo Celtic and Aberdeen weren’t the only Scottish sides in European action last week as Broadwood staged its own continental challenge.

Cumbernauld Colts played host to Spanish football setup Nomads FC last Friday in a football filled day at the stadium.

Cumbernauld was Spaniards’ final stop on their Scottish tour which had also seen them face fellow senior clubs Rangers and St Johnstone earlier in the week.

Nomads FC are a football club based in Tenerife where players of a range of nationalities join together to participate in recreational and competitive football.

They operate a whole host of team at a variety of age groups from under-6s right up to adults - a mirror image of the structure present at Cumbernauld Colts.

The afternoon at Broadwood saw the youngest Nomads team play against a combination of Colts’ under-14s, under-15s and under-16s with the hosts running out 3-2 winners.

This match was followed by an amalgamation of Colts’ under-U17s and under-19s against their Spanish counterparts and this time the visitors proved too strong, running out 7-3 winners.

And a highly enjoyable day was finished off after the evening fixture under the Broadwood lights where the Colts’ under 20 development side ran out 6-1 victors against the visitors.

The success of the day was not only judged on what happened on the park but also off it.

The visiting players took full use of the facilities open to them by Colts, enjoying their free time to relax in Colts lounge where the boys challenged each other to a game of pool and FIFA competitions took place on the XBOX.

There was also time for Nomads to explore Cumbernauld where local chip shop owners would have no doubt enjoyed the business that came their way.

For more information about the set-up at Nomads FC visit https://www.nomadsfc.com.