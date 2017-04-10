Cumbernauld Colts reach first ever senior cup final

Cumbernauld Colts reached their first ever senior cup final with a stunning 3-2 victory over East Stirlingshire at the Falkirk Stadium on Friday night.

Goals from Sean Brown, Jamie Broadfoot and Fraser Sheridan ensured the Broadfoot outfit made history on Friday evening by booking their place in the final of the SFA South Region Challenge Cup, where they will face East Kilbride.

Colts made the perfect start when they opened the scoring with only a minute on the clock when Broadfoot delivered a dangerous free kick into the box and Brown flicked the ball beyond Shire’s keeper Jamie Barclay.

But the hosts hit back in 18 minutes when the Colts rearguard sat back allowing Shire midfielder Paul Sludden to take up good position just outside the box and he rifled a low shot past Chris Fahey.

Colts looked to get their noses back in front in 26 minutes when a sweeping move allowed Sheridan to find space just inside the right edge of the box but the youngster shot narrowly wide.

However as the first half drew to a close the hosts finished stronger with David Grant having a close range effort cleared off the line by Andy Ward and then Sludden watched his angled drive crash off the bar with Fahey well beaten.

Both teams began the second period with intent and in 55 minutes Colts went close to grabbing their second when Sheridan found space on the right to deliver a teasing cross into the box and Brown volleyed narrowly over the bar.

And Colts did edge in front just before the hour mark after they were awarded a free kick on the edge of the box when Shire’s Andrew Grant deliberately handled as Brown tried to run in on goal.

The foul could have seen the Shire centre half receive his marching orders, but all was forgotten when Broadfoot stepped up to send a tremendous free kick into Barclay’s top left corner, it was sensational strike by the Colts playmaker.

However Shire began to work their way back into the game and in 65 minutes Andy Rodgers went close with a well taken glancing gender but Fahey made an excellent save.

And then with ten minutes remaining Rodgers was presented with another opportunity on the edge of box but he blasted the ball wide of the target.

But with six minutes left Colts all but secured their deserved place in the final when a flowing move involving Broadfoot, Murray and Brown was finished off by youngster Sheridan who drilled the ball low past Barclay from 15 yards to send the travelling Colts fans wild.

The hosts threw what they had left at the Colts rearguard in the closing stages and although they did grab a late consolation courtesy of Greene’s close range header, the Colts remained resolute to secure the historic win.