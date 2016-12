Cumbernauld Colts ended 2016 on a high with a 1-0 away win over runaway Lowland League leaders East Kilbride.

Jamie Broadfoot's goal just four minutes from time gave Colts their first league win since September 3.

It was also only a second defeat for East Kilbride, who broke Ajax's world record for consecutive victories earlier this year.

The victory lifted Colts up to fifth in the table. East Kilbride remain 10 points clear of East Stirlingshire.