Cumbernauld Colts take on EK in first senior cup final

Cumbernauld Colts face their first cup final as a senior club on Sunday when they face East Kilbride at the Falkirk Stadium.

Colts take on the Lowland League champions with the SFA South Region Challenge Cup at stake.

And while some might view reaching the final as an achievement in itself, Colts co-manager Craig McKinlay is looking to do more than simply savour the occasion.

He said: “It’s our first senior cup final so it’s a day to look forward to for the club and I’m sure we’ll enjoy it.

“But we’re going there to win, we’re not just going there for the occasion.

While East Kilbride only lost three games during their league campaign, one of those defeats was at home to Colts who won 1-0 at the K Park in December.

However McKinlay doesn’t believe the outcome the sides’ league meetings - East Kilbride won 2-0 at Broadwood - will have much of a bearing on Sunday’ showdown.

He said: “Cup finals are on-offs, a different park, a different situation so I’m not sure it counts for to much. But certainly our lads have performed very well against the teams at the top of our league, including East Kilbride, so we know what we’re capable of.

“We know can cause them problems, but similarly they’re a very good side. But we’ve got our plan and hopefully we can get the result.”

Since the league season finished Colts have been idle while East Kilbride have been involved in pyramid play-offs which culminated in the disappointment of their defeat by Cowdenbeath on penalties last weekend.

McKinlay said: “That’s four weeks without a game and only time will tell on the day whether that works in our favour in terms of freshness. The way we play, hopefully our energy levels are something we can capitalise on.”