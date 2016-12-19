Cumbernauld draw a blank and suffer third loss in row

Cumbernauld United suffered a third successive league defeat as they went down 2-0 at Girvan on Saturday.

In a pretty dull encounter overall United, after a reasonable start, lost two first-half goals.

And although a more hopeful display in the second period gave the Cumbernauld faithful some optimism but their favourites were unable to get an elusive first score to begin a comeback.

United, with their two on-loan Airdrie boys unavailable due to being recalled for League One duty, began with Paddy McCabe at full-back and the man who usually plays on the wing was prominent at the start with United’s first shot and surges upfield.

However Girvan took a 15th minute when Stephen Auld netted from the rebound after United keeper Conor O’Boyle made a good save.

Seven minutes later the Seasiders went further ahead. A corner found Michael Mossie unmarked and the midfielder’s header beat the United keeper comprehensively.

Cumbernauld, despite these setbacks, began to play a bit better and efforts from Tony Stevenson and Ryan Tiffany cleared the bar.

Then a great Stevenson pass gave Simon Eeles the opportunity to run at the home goal but an unlucky touch enabled Girvan keeper Scott Johnstone to get to the ball before the United man.

The Cumbernauld men began the second half in determined fashion with Davie Dickson more involved but in a breakaway move the Seasiders found themselves with three attackers facing United defender Billy Robb. Unbelievably the home men made a mess of the opportunity to let United off the hook.

Ross Foley then took the eye for the visitors with a good run and shot which was well saved before the same player put a header just past.

Cumbernauld substitute Mikey McLaughlin had a couple of good efforts before he was unluckily booked in a clash with Girvan’s Auld who also got a yellow card.

United have no fixtures during the festive season.