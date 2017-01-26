Cumbernauld United and manager Shaw part company

Junior side Cumbernauld United have parted company with manager George Shaw after just four months.

The former Partick Thistle, St Mirren and Dundee player was appointed in September after a successful period as interim boss following the resignation of John Queen.

But while initial results were encouraging, the Guy’s Meadow side have been on a severe slump in recent weeks.

Cumbernauld currently sit just above the relegation zone, having played more games than most of their rivals, and have the poorest defence in the league with 46 goals condeded in 14 games, including an 8-0 derby humiliation at the hands of Kilsyth Rangers.

United haven’t won since the end of November and last week went out of the Scottish Junior Cup when they lost 3-1 at home to minnows Luncarty.

Club chairman George Watson said: “It’s disappointing that it hasn’t worked out but the results just haven’t been there and we felt a change was needed now rather than let things go on.

“We thank George for his efforts and wish him all the best for the future.”

Under-19s coach Alan McConville will be in temporary charge for Saturday’s match with Yoker Athletic but Cumbernauld hope to have a new boss in place for the following week’s match with Shettleston.