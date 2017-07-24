Cumbernauld United go down to Pollok in opening friendly

Cumbernauld United’s went down 4-2 to Pollok at Newlandsfield Park in their first pre-season friendly on Saturday.

For the opening 45 minutes United were a match for their Super Premier League opponents but in the second half Pollok proved to be the sharper outfit and ran out good winners.

United got off to a great start when, in the sixth minute, new signing Willie Wells, from Irvine Meadow, scored an excellent opportunist goal, coolly chipping the ball over Jordan Longmuir after intercepting the keeper’s attempt to find a teammate.

After skipper Terry Hewitt had headed a corner ball over the bar the same player saved the day at the other end of the pitch when he cleared a Pollok effort off the line.

In the 28th minute United’s Jamie Watson caught the eye when he went past three defenders on the left to cut in but unfortunately shoot over.

United’s rearguard looked solid against the lively home attack but goalkeeper David Buchanan had to make a great save from an Adam Forde header 10 minutes from the interval. The Cumbernauld custodian had a very good game altogether.

In the 42nd minute, however, Pollok equalised. An excellent move starting up the right saw the ball eventually reach Del Hepburn on the left and he ran in to beat Buchanan.

Pollok resumed after the break in determined fashion and almost immediately took the lead. A free kick some 25 yards from goal hit off a Cumbernauld defender and Hepburn was first to the ball to put his side ahead.

United’s Tony Stevenson had a good effort for the visitors but in the 66th minute the home team pressure paid off when ex Kilsyth Rangers’ man Nicky Prentice, on his debut for Pollok, headed a good goal from a left wing cross.

Twelve minutes later it was 3-2 following a great move from United. A clever Watson pass to Jamie Kennedy saw the new man’s cross find Wells who wasted no time in firing the ball into the net for his second goal of the match.

Any hopes of United rescuing this game, however, were dashed by that man Prentice who, from a through ball ,outpaced an United defender to keep his cool and tuck the ball past the Cumbernauld keeper.

Tonight United travel to play Kilbirnie and on Saturday make the long journey to Banchory for a day’s outing and a game against the local juniors.