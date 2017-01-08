Cumbernauld United hit for six by goal-den Shotts

Cumbernauld United are on the slippery slope to the relegation area of the Super First Division after a disastrous defeat against fellow strugglers Shotts Bon Accord at Guy’s Meadow on Saturday.

United needed to make a good start to this vital home league match but unbelievably lost three goals in the opening 10 minutes.

From the first whistle it was Bon Accord who made the better start and they took the lead in the fourth minute when slack defensive work gave Dean Sutherland the opportunity to fire home.

Four minutes later striker Danny Burns was allowed to continue despite claims for offside and place the ball past home keeper Conor O’Boyle.

Shotts were rampant and when Burns through again was knocked over by O’Boyle the referee had no hesitation in awarding a penalty kick. Burns took the spot kick himself and it was 3-0.

With both defences in indifferent form it was no surprise when, three minutes later, another score resulted this time for United. A Ryan Sullivan pass found Mikey McLaughlin and the winger’s cross was aiming for Davie Dickson who was pulled back by Shotts keeper Jonathan Murdoch.

The resultant penalty kick was converted by new signing Scott Murphy, the ex-United player who returned last week.

United, spurred on by this goal, began to play some good football two minutes from the interval they scored again when Dickson slammed home following a Murphy/Scott Upton mov.

But almost from the restart a low Burns low cross was met by Stephen Maguire to restore the visitors’ two goal lead.

Five minutes after the break Connor McMullan in the clear scored Shotts’ fifth goal.

United were then awarded a second penalty for handball and Murphy again found the net after the keeper parried his first effort.

But Bon Accord were again quick to respond when substitute Kris Russell made it 6-3 after the United custodian failed to deal with a flagkick.