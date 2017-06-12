Cumbernauld United snap up Rob Roy cup final hero

Cumbernauld United boss Andy Frame has signed Rob Roy keeper Jordan Brown as he continues to reshape his squad for next season.

Following last season’s escape from relegation, Frame wants to build a team capable of challenging at the other end of the table next season.

And he was delighted to acquire the services of Brown, a hero of Rob Roy’s penalty shootout Sectional League Cup final win over Shettleston last season.

The United boss said: “I’ve known him for a while and when I found out he was available I jumped at it.

“Jordan’s a cracking keeper so we’re delighted.”

Former Cumbernauld striker Chris Zok is rejoining United, having latterly been at Renfrew, while former Cumbernauld Colts midfielder Mark Batchelor has switched to the junior ranks from the Lowland League.

Wide midfielder Darren Bowie, who played under Frame at Thorniewood, has been reunited with his old boss while completing the latest raft of recruits is winger William Wells who has moved from Irvine Meadow.

Retained from last season are Dylan McGuigan, David Buchanan, Terry Hewitt, David Hamilton, Tony Stevenson, Davie Dickson. Paddy McCabe, Kieran Brown, Scott Murphy and Jamie Watson.