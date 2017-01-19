Cumbernauld United target place in last 16 of Scottish Junior Cup

Cumbernauld United will try to bridge a 14-year gap when they face Luncarty in the fourth round of the Scottish Junior Cup at Guy’s Meadow.

United haven’t reached the last 16 of the competition since 2003, when they lost 2-0 to Shettleston.

George Shaw’s side go into the match on the back of a run of five straight league defeats, in which they have shipped 24 goals.

They could have had a harder draw. Luncarty currently sit mid-table in the North Division, the third tier of the East Region league set-up.

Shaw admitted he knows very little about the Perthshire side, but is taking nothing for granted - and is hoping local fans turn out in force to support the side.

He said: “Nobody’s going to be in the last 32 unless they’ve got there on merit. We’ve got a home tie so that’s to our advantage.

“It would be massive for the club to get through and it would be good for the fans to come and show their support for the boys.

“I’m sure there will be a few and the away team might bring a few as well.”

Shaw knows his side will also have to improve on recent form to progress

He said: “We’ve been missing players who have been out injured and we’ve had to contend with that.

“But there are no excuses for the amount of goals we’ve lost recently. I think we all know where the problem lies - we’re all right going forward but we can’t defend so we need to address that as quickly as possible.”