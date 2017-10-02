Dalbeattie 1 Cumbernauld 1: Colts battle to make point

Cumbernauld Colts had to settle for a point after their long trip to play Dalbeattie Star on Saturday resulted in a 1-1 draw.

Colts, looking to bounce back from their Scottish Cup KO, looked looked the brighter in the early stages moving the ball well without creating any clear opportunities.

But very much against the early possession the home side took the lead with what was their first attack in eight minutes.

The Colts defence was caught square allowing Liam Park in one on one to slot low past keeper Thomas Cordery.

Colts responded and were edging the possession and opportunities. Home keeper Vinnie Parker saved well at Sean Brown’s feet when and Colts then had two penalty claims turned down, one of which appeared to be a solid shout for a James Baty trip on Brown.

But lady luck wasn’t with the visitors and the remainder of the half was played out without any significant chances for either side.

Colts started the brighter in the second half with Brown and William Mortimer creating some difficult situations for the home defence.

And they were level on 51 minutes when Brown muscled past a defender in the box and cut the ball back for Jamie Waddell to shoot home from 12 yards.

It was no less than Colts deserved as they were looking the more determined and purposeful.

And they almost scored again when Murray fired from inside the box, right in front of goal only to see his shot agonisingly shave the outside of the post.

As the game draw to a close it became very open as both side tried to hit the killer blow, again the Colts had the best opportunity when they broke three on two only to see Brown snubbed out in the box.

It wasn’t the score line the Colts were hoping for, nevertheless there was a real desire and fighting spirit which bodes well as they seek to retain their top end status ahead of two back to back home games this week.