Edinburgh Uni 2 Cumbernauld Colts 0: second half errors cost Colts

Cumbernauld Colts endured a miserable day in more ways than one as they went down 2-0 at Edinburgh University on Saturday.

The Lowland League clash matched the weather and had 0-0 written all over it until a defensive error opened the door for the home side midway through the second half.

Neither side created any real opportunities in the opening period with with both keepers virtual spectators.

The best the home side had offered were two shots from range which sailed high over; closest for Colts was a mishit corner defected at the near post and scrambled off the line by the keeper.

The second half was a mirror of the first with both sides failing to find the killer pass to breach their opponents’ defences.

Colts had a chance early on when Daniel McFarlane shot from 25 yards and the keeper did well to parry with a defender on hand to clear.

But it was the home side who broke the deadlock midway through the half; Rafa Calbacho turned Scott Davidson on the edge of the box and fired a low drive which Fahey will feel unhappy not to have saved.

The home side were clearly content on protecting their lead thereafter and while Colts were now seeing more of the ball they were struggling to unlock the home defence.

Their best opportunity was carved out on 70 minutes. Richard Kirwan broke down the right with pace and put in a great looping pass over the defence to the onrushing Jamie Broadfoot deep inside the visitors’ box, but unfortunately for Colts his normal deft touch let him down and the ball broke forward straight into the keeper’s hands.

This proved to be Colts’ only real chance of note and as the game drew to a close with the Colts trying to push on, the home side sealed the points with a decisive second.

Colts defence dithered failing to clear when there looked no real threat and Jack Guthrie took full advantage to net from close range with Fahey stranded.