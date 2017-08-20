Elgin 3 Clyde 2: Last minute spot of bother for Bully Wee

A stoppage time penalty ensured Clyde returned empty-handed as they let a two-goal lead slip against Elgin City at Borough Briggs.

The Bully Wee looked on course for their first away win under Jim Chapman as goals by David Goodwillie and Jordan Stewart in the first half hour or so put them in command.

But the home side hit back to square the match midway through the second half before grabbing all three points in dramatic fashion.

Clyde looked the more likely side early on, Darren Ramsay heading a great chance wide from a Stewart corner and Goodwillie failing to find the net after bing put through by Smart Osadolor.

But Goodwillie quickly made amends, shooting home from close range to give the visitors the lead in the 21st minute.

Osadolor brought out a save from Elgin keeper Marc Waters, but the former Clyde custodian had no chance when Stewart beat him with a 25-yard screamert to double the Bully Wee’s advantage on 31 minutes.

Clyde looked fairly comfortable at this stage, but Elgin - skippered by former Clyde player and interim manager Jon-Paul McGovern - gave themselves a lifeline in 39 minutes when Jamie Reid fired home.

That gave Elgin the lift they needed before half-time and they came out in the second half in more confident fashion, although Goodwillie missed a chance to seal the game for Clyde.

Clyde paid the price when Chris McLeish levelled for Elgin on 67 minutes.

The game seemed destined for a share of the spoils - but in the final minute Brian Cameron was upended by Clyde keeper Blair Currie when through on goal.

The penalty was awarded, Currie was red-carded and Cameron blasted past substitute keeper Ilies Belkacem.