Ex-Kilsyth boss Hogg: “I took Gers as far as I could”

Keith Hogg says he quit as Kilsyth Rangers boss because he didn’t feel he could take the club any further with the resources available.

Hogg masterminded last season’s promotion push which saw Kilsyth lead the First Division most of the season before finally finishing third.

Rangers then only just lost out in a promotion play-off with top flight side Kilwinning.

But over the summer the club was hit by the departure - mainly for domestic reasons - of key players such as Mark Tyrrell, Paul McBride, Nicky Prentice and Alan Flanigan.

And Hogg admitted: “Myself and [assistant] Kevin McBride think we took the club as far as could we could probably take them in relation to budgetary constraints.

“I had been considering after what had happened at the tail end of last season about what was the future for driving the club forward.

“I know the club live within their means and the market out there just now is quite extreme to say the least.

“There are a lot of clubs out there stretching budgets because of the incentive this season with the top four getting promoted.

“I had a great squad last year, fantastic guys - Mark Tyrrell, Paul McBride, Mick McGhee, Alan Flanigan - these guys were superb for me and gave me their all.

“Training wise the guys were superb, they were buzzing at every session, a great bunch of guys.

“We always try to build a good dressing room and last season was probably the best we’ve had.

“We didn’t make it into the top league but the run throughout the season was fantastic and the guys were absolutely superb.

“Unfortunately their circumstances changed for this season and trying to attract players of that quality to the club [to replace them] was very difficult with the budget that was available.

“I stayed on and was looking to keep building but it just wasn’t going to happen and I made the call now rather than later on into the season.”

Hogg said he will always be grateful to Kilsyth for offering him his chance in management.

He added: “The committee have been fantastic with me, the supporters have been good with me, I don’t have a bad thing to say about the club at all.

“I’ll always hold them in the highest regard.”