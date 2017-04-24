Forfar 3 Clyde 0: Crunch time looming for Bully Wee

Clyde crashed to a 3-0 defeat at Forfar which leaves them just three points above the relegation play-off spot with two games left.

It was an uninspiring performance from the Bully Wee which saw them fail to have a shot on target until second half injury time.

Yet Clyde had the first chance of the game against the league leaders, four minutes in, but Martin McNiff fired wide from long range. Forfar then raced up the park only to see Lewis Milne do the same as McNiff.

Danny Denholm nodded over in the 15th minute from a Gavin Swankie cross as Forfar started to dominate play and it paid off six minutes later; Jim Lister forced his way down the right and sent in an inch perfect cross for Denholm to bullet home the opener.

Scott McLaughlin blasted over in another rare Clyde chance, but the Bully Wee were struggling to cope.

Lister and David Cox saw headers held by Kyle Gourlay with the youngster doing well to save Milne’s 20 yard effort on the stroke of half time.

It was much the same in the second half as Forfar continued to control the play in all areas.

Swankie curled past the post just a minute after the break before Forfar added a second in the 51st minute, poor defending allowing Cox to nod home Chris McLaughlin’s long throw despite Gourlay’s best efforts to claw the ball out.

Clyde continued to falter and almost fell further behind when McLaughlin’s powerful effort cannoned off the post with Gourlay beaten.

Thomas O’Brien and Cox saw efforts fly inches past before the hosts added a third, O’Brien rising to nod home Swankie’s corner.

Clyde finally got their first shot on target in the second minute of injury time when David Goodwillie weakly fired straight at Grant Adam.