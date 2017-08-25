Frustration name of game for Clyde boss Chapman

Clyde boss Jim Chapman was a frustrated man this week after seeing his Clyde side go down to an injury time winner at Elgin.

Having been 2-0 up it was a game Chapman believes the Bully Wee could - and should - have won.

But as with their opening day defeat at Berwick, the Broadwood side paid a heavy price for not taking their chances.

Chapman admitted: “Frustration is quite evident with everything we’re doing at the moment.

“We created chances and played some excellent football and should have had the game finished.

“But our inability to kill teams off is coming back to bite us and every wee mistake we’re making seems to get punished.

“It’s frustrating because we’re putting in a lot of good work but we’re not helping ourselves.

“We don’t want a blame culture or to start pointing fingers at anybody. We’re in it together and we’re sharing the hurt and frustration - we left three points down at Berwick and we left three points up at Elgin.

“But that tells me we’re as good as, if not better than, the opponents we have played to date. We’re on the right track.”

Next up for Clyde on Saturday is a home clash with Stenhousemuir, one of the pre-season promotion favourites.

Chapman said: “They’ve recruited well and while they’ve had a mixed bag of results they will be buoyed by an excellent victory against Peterhead.”